NiDCOM condemns inhumane treatment of Nigerian girls in india

…demands immediate investigation and justice

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has expressed deep distress over reports alleging the rape, assault, and forced administration of unknown substances on Nigerian girls held in deportation camps in New Delhi, India.

In a press statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director, Media, Public Relations and Protocols, on Tuesday, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, strongly condemned the reported abuses, describing them as inhumane treatment and grave violations of dignity and fundamental human rights.

According to disturbing accounts and videos shared by some of the victims, the young women are allegedly subjected to sexual violence, physical abuse, intimidation, and exploitation.

NiDCOM said such acts are both heartbreaking and unacceptable.

She added that the Commission was alarmed by claims of corrupt practices involving middlemen and certain groups, which worsen the plight of Nigerian citizens through exploitation and extortion.

She said, “Nigerian citizens, wherever they are in the world, must not be treated as less than human, nor should their vulnerability be exploited under the guise of immigration procedures.

“We call on the Government of India to urgently investigate these allegations, close down any channels of exploitation, and ensure the safety and dignity of Nigerians within its borders.

“If verified, such actions not only endanger lives but also undermine justice and due process.”

NiDCOM reassured victims and their families that the reports would not be ignored.

The statement also noted that the Commission is already engaging with the Nigerian High Commission in India, relevant Indian authorities, and international human rights organizations to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

It said urgent steps must be taken to protect the victims, provide them with medical and psychological support, and bring perpetrators to justice.

NiDCOM also expressed sympathy to those affected.

“Our hearts go out to the young women and men enduring such traumatic experiences. We stand in solidarity with them and affirm that Nigeria will never abandon its citizens in their time of need,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

The Commission promised to follow up on the matter until justice is served and the dignity of every Nigerian safeguarded.

Earlier this year, Vanguard published a story titled “Nigerian Nationals in India Beg FG: We Want to Come Home”, in which Nigerians detained in India alleged mistreatment, including extortion, police brutality, and harsh conditions in detention and deportation camps.

At that time, on June 7, 2025, NiDCOM said it had no knowledge of what was happening but assured that it would follow up.

With these new disturbing reports, the need for urgent action has become even more pressing, to ensure the safety, dignity, and justice for Nigerians abroad.