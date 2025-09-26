NGX targets Marine Economy for bond issuanc

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, has commenced moves to attract the Nigeria Blue Economy sector to the capital market through the issuance of Blue Bond.

Speaking to Vanguard on the sidelines of the quarterly citizens and stakeholders’ engagement organized by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Jude Chiemeka, announced that the Exchange, in collaboration with the Ministry, will issue Blue Bonds to mobilize funding for economic activities in the maritime sector.

Chiemeka further explained that the bond would be issued through the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, with the proceeds directed towards funding maritime activities which according to him mirrors all the key areas the minister spoke about.

He noted that the objective is to promote sustainability, enhance security, and support aquaculture, with the necessary capital for these infrastructures to be raised from the public.

He said:”We do recognise that the government budgetary allocations might be enough and because there are investors, international and domestic investors who are looking for instruments that aligned with Environmental, Sustainability and Governance, ASG, where the Blue Bonds clearly meets these objectives.

“So, those investors will subscribe to the fund and they will be able to raise the money. We believe this is achievable because, if you look at the domestic Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), they manage about N25 trillion, and five percent of that fund can be applied to enable the issuance.

“Green Bonds have been issued by both the private sector and the Federal government and they have been oversubscribed and we are over confident that issuing a Blue Bond will not be any different”.