NGO Trains 60 Teachers for Code Club Project in Kwara Schools

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A nonprofit organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI) has trained 60 teachers to drive its newly launched Code Club project in schools across Kwara State.

The initiative, which is in partnership with Raspberry Pi Foundation and the Kwara State government, seeks to establish Code Clubs that will equip learners between the ages of 8 and 16 with 21st-century digital skills, including coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, AI and safe digital practices.

During the intensive train-the-trainer sessions that lasted two weeks, participating teachers were introduced to practical, hands-on methods of teaching coding, robotics, and AI in classrooms.

The teachers were also taken through online safety modules designed to help them educate and guide their students on how to navigate the digital space responsibly and safely.

Speaking at the close of the training over the weekend, the Executive Director of WDSFAI, Nafisat Bakare, described the programme as an investment in the future of digital education and innovation in Kwara state.

“At Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative, we believe that teachers are the backbone of sustainable digital education. With these new skills, educators are now better prepared to inspire and mentor the next generation of innovators across Kwara State,” Bakare said.

She added that the teachers’ enthusiasm throughout the training demonstrated their readiness to shape young learners into future tech leaders.

“It’s so encouraging to see their passion and commitment during the training. After two-week training, they are now prepared to guide their students into the world of coding, robotics, AI, and creativity.

“This is more than just training. It is an investment in the future. Every child they teach will carry the spark of possibility, and together we are building a stronger tech-driven generation,” she added.

Bakare added that with the completion of the teachers’ training, the Code Club project will begin in select schools across Kwara State in the coming days, urging school authorities to key into the initiative.