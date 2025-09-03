NGO trains 49 Kuje youths in digital skills to tackle unemployment

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Jewels Trust Fund (JTF) has trained 49 young people from Kuje Area Council in digital skills as part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment and open up opportunities in technology-driven sectors.

The one-month programme, themed ‘Tech Up, Skill Up, Level Up, Kuje!!!’, ended last weekend at Ibn Mas’ud Islamic Centre, Abuja, with a graduation ceremony that featured project presentations, goodwill messages, and awards for top performers.

In her remarks, Rahama Ohunene Obadaki, Founder and Executive Director of JTF, reaffirmed the NGO’s vision of a Nigeria where disadvantaged groups can achieve economic independence and financial stability.

“The support of consistent donor contributions makes impact like this possible, and we invite more individuals to join in sustaining this mission,” she said.

The training covered four tracks: Digital Marketing, Mobile App Development, Graphics Design, and Web Development. Participants also took introductory classes in Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and Cybersecurity.

Of the 49 graduates, 12 specialised in Digital Marketing, 12 in Mobile App Development, 13 in Web Development, and 12 in Graphics Design. Their final projects addressed real-world challenges, including waste management and e-learning solutions.

Community leaders and parents at the ceremony praised the initiative, urging the beneficiaries to use their new skills for positive change. Prizes, including tech-related items, were awarded to outstanding groups and individuals, while all participants received certificates.

Looking ahead, JTF said it plans to establish a tech learning community in Kuje, sustain mentorship through online sessions, and partner with SMEs and technology firms to create internships and job opportunities.

Founded in 2015, Jewels Trust Fund is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to tackling poverty and promoting economic independence by equipping individuals with tools, resources, and opportunities to thrive.