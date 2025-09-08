NGO seeks institutional partnership with Lagos on students’ rights

By Ephraim Oseji

HACEY, a Non-Governmental organization under the SRHR Impact Plus Project has called for stronger institutional partnerships with the Lagos State Ministry of Tertiary Education to enhance sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) for students. Representatives of HACEY met with the Ministry to explore opportunities for collaboration across Lagos’ state-owned tertiary institutions.

During the visit, the advocates presented their work in training university and college students as peer champions, running digital awareness campaigns, and bridging referral gaps for survivors of gender-based violence. The discussions centred on how these interventions could align with state policies and be mainstreamed into student orientation and welfare programs.

Yakubu Abdulfatia, Deputy Director at the Ministry, reaffirmed government support for such collaborations:

“Our mandate is to oversee the welfare and development of students in state-owned tertiary institutions. We cannot do this alone. Partnerships with credible organisations like HACEY are essential to embedding SRHR education, preventing abuse, and ensuring students’ overall wellbeing.”

HACEY’s Olubukola Olumuyiwa underscored the urgency of scaling up SRHR interventions:

“Young people in tertiary institutions are at a critical stage where knowledge, access, and safe spaces can define their future wellbeing. This collaboration with the Ministry represents an opportunity to institutionalize SRHR education, normalize conversations around rights, and provide life-saving support systems for students across Lagos.”

The initiative aligns with the Lagos State Government’s THEMES Plus Agenda, strengthening commitments to youth development, gender equality, and inclusive education.