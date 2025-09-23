NFM opens fellowship to train journalists on femicide reporting

By Esther Onyegbula

Naija Feminists Media has announced the launch of its inaugural editorial fellowship, calling on media professionals across Africa to apply as part of activities marking the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The organisation said the fellowship, which will run from October 27 to December 12, 2025, is aimed at equipping journalists with the skills and mentorship needed to report effectively on femicide, the intentional killing of women and girls by men, often those they know, a crime that rarely receives adequate media attention.

According to the organisers, 16 journalists will be selected for the programme, during which they are expected to produce original stories that highlight lived realities, contributing factors, and potential solutions to femicide. The stories will be published daily throughout the 16 Days of Activism to sensitise the public, challenge harmful narratives, and demand legislative accountability.

Naija Feminists Media explained that the fellowship is structured to train participants in gender-inclusive investigative reporting, narrative writing, and ethical storytelling. It will also foster a network of storytellers applying a gender lens to social, political, and economic issues while strengthening public discourse and advocacy on femicide across the continent.

The organisers further disclosed that the fellowship will provide mentorship from senior media professionals and gender advocates, collaboration opportunities, and international visibility for participants during the global campaign.

Interested applicants are required to submit a 200-word pitch of their proposed story idea on femicide through the fellowship application portal before the October 7, 2025 deadline. Successful candidates will be notified on October 17, 2025.

Naija Feminists Media restated its commitment to using journalism, technology, and advocacy to challenge harmful social norms and amplify reporting on women’s issues in Africa.