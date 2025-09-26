NFF president calls for equal access to innovative sponsorships for women’s league

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau has urged that women’s football be given equal access to innovative sponsorships like the recently launched betPawa’s Locker Room Bonus, insisting that female players deserve the same recognition and motivation as their male counterparts.

Speaking at the unveiling of the ₦494 million Locker Room Bonus (LRB) for the Nigeria National League (NNL), Gusau praised the initiative but stressed that the women’s league must not be left behind.

“When you talk about women’s football in Africa, it is Nigeria. Our girls are the pride of the continent, but they are more vulnerable than the boys. They need this kind of initiative to encourage and sustain them. We must begin to bring corporate sponsors into the women’s game because they deserve to benefit just as much as the men,” he said.

The NNL arrangement guarantees each victorious club ₦1,288,000 per match, with ₦56,000 paid directly to 20 players and three technical staff via mobile money, while the league also receives ₦400,000 to support its operations.

Over a full season of 292 matches, players will collectively earn ₦369 million, while more than ₦100 million will go to the NNL’s structure, alongside ₦8.1 million for end-of-season awards.

By contrast, the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super 6 currently offers a total prize pool of ₦24.5 million, with the champions receiving ₦10 million.

The gulf is significant: under a Locker Room Bonus-style scheme, a women’s team could potentially earn ₦128 million across a season from match wins alone.

Gusau argued that bridging such disparities is vital to sustaining Nigeria’s dominance in women’s football. “Our female players are talented, resilient, and consistent winners. But without adequate motivation and structures, we cannot sustain that success. They should also walk into their locker rooms and get their alerts instantly after a win. That is how we build equity and strengthen the women’s game,” he said.

Borah Omary Ndanyungu, Head of Local Marketing and CSR at betPawa, the company behind the Locker Room Bonus, explained that equal opportunity has always been a core principle of the initiative.

“Wherever we have launched Locker Room Bonus — in Ghana, Uganda, and elsewhere — women’s teams have received the same per-win rewards as the men. There is no discrimination. For us, it’s about motivating players, professionalising the game, and supporting grassroots sport. Nigeria’s women deserve to enjoy the same benefits,” he said.

Players have already hailed the scheme in the NNL as life-changing. Rising men’s league star Christian Chidozie said: “Every player would love this motivation. Ten wins means ₦560,000 in your pocket. It will bring out the best in us and make the league more competitive.”

Gusau suggested that similar incentives could be transformative for female players, many of whom are grossly underpaid .

The NFF president also emphasised that equitable sponsorships will open bigger doors for women’s football. “We need to encourage our girls. They are more vulnerable, but also more committed. If we get them the right support, they will deliver even more success for Nigeria,” he said.