New rotary club president pledges to sustain people’s oriented programmes

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE newly inaugurated President of the Rotary Club Benin GRA District Paul Suleman has promised to sustain the people oriented programmes of the club with special focus on campaigns for malaria vaccination, continued polio vaccination, sensitisation on the evils of cultism among others.

Suleman, while taking over as the new president of the club in the area, also commended the immediate past president, Rtn Martins Adebayo, for the good job he did while on the saddle and called for unity among the members, which he said is the only way that would make the club succeed and achieve its aims.

He said “We have stood at the forefront of fighting polio, as today we are also standing at the forefront fighting malaria and one of the priority for me is to see that malaria vaccination is adopted in Edo state. We are going to create a good environment where people can live peacefully, we want to address conflict, the issue of cultism is going to be looked at, and give fresh orientation to people about its dangers.

“I look forward to a club that will serve the community with passion while we have fun, support each other in love, kindness, integrity and respect, and grow our number in diversity and inclusion.”

He said he was committed to collaboration, innovation, suggestions and ideas that “will enable us to serve and make the community a better place.”

In his valedictory speech, Adebayo said in his time as president, the Club experienced 53.85 percent membership growth, 1,404 percent financial growth among others.

He said his reign was defined by measurable growth, impactful service, and global recognition.

Talking about his successor, he said “The new sheriff in town is a man I have known for decades with a good report, and the club is in safe hands under the leadership of Rotarian Paul Ozaveshe Suleman.”