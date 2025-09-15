‘New record’, Guinness World Record confirms Hilda Baci’s largest-serving of Jollof Rice

image credit: Reuters

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, with a staggering total weight of 8,780 kilogrammes (19,356 lb 9 oz).

The feat was accomplished in partnership with food brand Gino at Victoria Island, Lagos, and has now been formally recognized by Guinness World Records.

Announcing the confirmation on Monday via X (formerly Twitter), Guinness World Records wrote:

New record: Largest serving of Nigerian style jollof rice – 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/ErJLEJR5Qr — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 15, 2025

Baci, who first rose to global fame with her headline-grabbing cook-a-thon in 2023, has once again placed Nigerian cuisine on the world stage with this remarkable achievement.

Ahead of the confirmation, Guinness World Records had sent her words of encouragement, reposting a video from the Friday event and writing:

“What’s cookin’?

Best of luck to @hildabacicooks who’s attempting a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice today.”

The record-breaking cooking event was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, attracting a massive crowd of supporters, celebrities, and food enthusiasts who gathered to witness history being made.

With this latest feat, Hilda Baci continues to solidify her place as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated chefs and cultural ambassadors.