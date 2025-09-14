New President of MEHSOSAI, Obadimu promises entrepreneurship, empowerment

The new president of Methodist High School Old Students Association(MEHSOSAI), Dr. Clement Obadimu, has promised that, his administration, in the next two years, will focus on entrepreneurship and empowerment of members to ensure that they can become employers of labour.

Dr. Obadimu, while reeling out his 8-point Agenda, after he was elected at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Election of the association at the School premises in Arigbajo, Ifo, Ogun State on Saturday, promised to leverage on his explosive contacts and connections to bring experts that will train members on entrepreneurship and other means of making money even as there will be financial empowerment for members to start their dream businesses or expand existing ones.

Similarly, he pledged to uplift the glory of the school to the old time where Methodist High School, Arigbajo, Ifo, was one of the best. To realise, he disclosed that, he is already discussing with the school authority on the best approach, while exploring the option of bringing in qualified and experienced teachers who will be teaching on part-time basis to cover the lapses being experienced by the school in some subjects.

Promising an all-inclusive governance, he pledged to increase revenue generation of MEHSOSAI, unites members, increase members’ welfare, persuade old students who are not yet members to join to increase members base.

Disclosing that his administration has packages for the elders among the members, he said, a free toll-line will be opened for them to call, when in need, promising the association will be willing to assist them.

Similarly, he said, every member will have a unique identity number that will be useful to access and benefit from different kind of initiatives and programmes the administration is bringing on board.

“We have lots of lofty programmes to reposition this association to a global standard and I will need the support of everyone to achieve this. Already, I have appointed Special Advisers among you who will be saddled with given advises on critical matters. We will use committee to achieve most of our programmes to ensure everyone is involved, ” he appealed to members at the meeting.

On his part, the immediate past president, Mr. Mr. Sheyik Olasunkanmi urged the incoming administration to uplift the standard of the association, builds on his legacies and finalised on programmes he started but couldn’t conclude.

Saying, the role of President is an audacious tasks that rarely allow one time for his or her personal business, he promised to assist the incoming executives to realise their ambitions when need be and when called upon.