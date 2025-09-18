New pension-backed loan scheme offers lifeline to Nigerian retirees

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

For the first time in Nigeria’s history, retirees now have access to affordable consumer credit through a new pension-backed loan programme introduced by the Federal Government via the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).

Developed in partnership with Leadway Trustees and Optimus Bank, the scheme allows retirees to borrow as little as ₦50,000, with higher sums determined by the size of their pension income. Unlike traditional credit systems that often exclude senior citizens, the loans are low-interest, secured by pension payments, and tailored to meet retirees’ needs.

Tagged “Empowering Retirement with Consumer Credit,” the initiative aims to ease financial pressures on pensioners, covering expenses such as healthcare, small business ventures, home repairs, and family responsibilities.

CREDICORP’s Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Uzoma Nwagba, described the product as a milestone in advancing financial inclusion under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Annuitants are the backbone of Nigeria’s progress, yet they have been sidelined in the credit ecosystem. This programme restores dignity by ensuring they can access credit without exorbitant rates or complicated processes,” he said.

Beneficiaries are already attesting to its impact. Amina Sule, a 68-year-old retired teacher, said the loan gave her the confidence to finally start a poultry business.

“It’s not just credit, it’s hope and independence,” she remarked. For Chukwuemeka Okeke, a retired civil servant, the programme provides timely support for healthcare costs.

“Medical bills can be overwhelming. With this loan, I can cover my healthcare needs without stress. The process was straightforward, and I feel respected as a retiree,” he said.

Stakeholders in the financial and pension sectors hailed the scheme as a turning point in Nigeria’s consumer credit landscape. They noted that beyond providing immediate relief to retirees, the initiative could pave the way for broader reforms to expand credit access across the country.