New NYC President pledges to tackle youth unemployment head-on

LR: Chairman Board of Trustees, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Comrade Yakubu Shendam in a handshake with the new President of NYC Annum Jethro Terhile while the outgoing President of NYC, Amb. Blessing Akinlosotu look on during the inauguration of new executives of NYC in Abuja at the weekend.

The newly elected President of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Comrade Annum Jethro Terhile, has pledged to confront youth unemployment in Nigeria through skill acquisition and empowerment initiatives in partnership with government agencies and the private sector.

Jethro, who emerged at the 2025 National Convention of the NYC, made the commitment during his acceptance speech shortly after he and other executives were inaugurated by the Dr. Yakubu Shendam-led Board of Trustees (BOT).

He emphasized that the NYC under his leadership will prioritize collaborations with government at all levels, private sector players, and international development partners to design sustainable programmes that equip young Nigerians with skills, resources, and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Highlighting challenges facing youths such as unemployment, underemployment, and limited opportunities, Jethro noted that despite a marginal drop in youth unemployment from 8.0% to 7.5%, more still needs to be done.

“An unempowered youth is not only a minus but also a danger and threat to the country. It behooves well-meaning Nigerians to fix this problem by addressing what I call the Nigerian youth question,” he said.

The NYC President outlined plans ranging from vocational training and entrepreneurship hubs to technology innovation labs and agricultural empowerment projects, stressing inclusivity across tribes and religions. He added that the Congress would focus on producing not just job seekers but job creators.

“To the teeming Nigerian youths: this is your Congress. Your dreams, your struggles, and your aspirations will shape our journey. I promise an inclusive platform where your voices will be heard, your ideas valued, and your potential unleashed,” Jethro assured.

He also extended a hand of collaboration to stakeholders, urging collective efforts to build “a Nigeria where no youth is left behind, where every young person has the tools to succeed, and where challenges are turned into opportunities.”

Earlier, BOT Chairman Dr. Shendam charged the new leadership to engage politicians across party lines ahead of the 2027 elections to negotiate a better deal for Nigerian youths.

Other speakers at the event commended the transparent process that produced the new NYC leadership and encouraged the executives to remain focused on driving programmes that empower and uplift young Nigerians.