New housing scheme restores confidence of Nigerians in diaspora

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Nigerian Community in Turkey has expressed delight over the Federal Government’s Home/Abroad Housing Scheme, describing it as a major step toward restoring the confidence of Nigerians in the diaspora.

The scheme is designed to enable Nigerians living abroad to securely invest in and own homes in Nigeria without fear of being defrauded.

In a statement, President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, said the initiative reflects government’s inclusive approach and gives diaspora citizens a renewed sense of belonging.

“Many of us have painful stories of losing money to unreliable agents or relatives. With this policy, that sad chapter is closed. This housing scheme gives us not just houses, but a renewed sense of belonging and security in our motherland. We in the diaspora are ready to support the federal government to achieve more for the country,” Magboh stated.

He also urged other Nigerian communities abroad to embrace the programme, noting that participation would not only benefit individuals but also serve as a way of giving back to the nation.