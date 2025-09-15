New Federal varsity Kachia begins academic activities with 2,000 students

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia (FUASK), recently approved by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, has commenced its first academic session with about 2,000 pioneer students.

President Tinubu, while granting approval for the institution, had directed that academic activities should begin in September 2025.

Speaking at the university’s temporary site, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Quirix, described the take-off as a milestone for Nigeria’s higher education sector.

He explained that FUASK’s curriculum was designed to produce self-reliant graduates with entrepreneurial and innovative skills. “We have integrated 30 per cent of our curriculum, as guided by the National Universities Commission (NUC), with courses in business enterprise development, environmental studies, and social governance. Our vision is to produce graduates who will not solely depend on government jobs but will be problem-solvers and job creators,” he said.

Quirix acknowledged initial challenges with online registration but noted that provisions for onsite assistance helped resolve most issues, and the process was stabilizing.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government had approved personnel and overhead costs for FUASK, while the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) was funding construction projects across the campus.

On admissions, the VC said that out of 1,000 candidates offered places through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), 650 had accepted, stressing that all students must pass through the central admission process.

He further reassured parents and students of security, noting that security personnel had already been deployed to safeguard lives and property on campus.

Some of the pioneer students expressed joy at their admission. Bonath Jethro, studying Cybersecurity, praised the smooth registration process, while Ofurum Chioma, a Medical Laboratory Science student from Delta State, said she looked forward to focusing her research on local health challenges.

FUASK is among the new federal universities established to expand access to higher education in underserved regions of the country.