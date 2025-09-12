New Customs’ boss, Alkali pledges legitimate trade at Port Harcourt Command

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area II Command, Port Harcourt, has a new helmsman as Comptroller Aliyu M. Alkali assumed office as the 26th Area Controller, succeeding ACG Mohammed Babandede, who was recently elevated and officially handed over the reins of the Command.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Comptroller Aliyu Alkali vowed to make the facilitation of legitimate trade the centerpiece of his tenure at the Area II Command.

He assured stakeholders that his assignment goes beyond revenue collection to creating an enabling environment where genuine businesses can thrive under strict compliance with trade regulations.



Alkali emphasized that safeguarding public safety and curbing economic sabotage remain priorities, but stressed that expanding avenues for lawful trade will drive national development. He urged stakeholders to align with this vision and pledged to consolidate on the foundation laid by ACG Mohammed Babandede through stronger collaboration in trade facilitation, revenue generation, and security.



At the handover ceremony, outgoing Customs Area Controller, ACG Mohammed Babandede, highlighted the collective spirit that defined his tenure. He credited the Command’s officers, sister agencies, port associations, and Onne Port management for the successes recorded through their cooperation and synergy. Babandede urged them to extend the same level of collaboration to his successor, Comptroller Aliyu Alkali, to sustain and build on the Command’s achievements.



Similarly, Zonal Coordinator, Zone C. Assistant Comptroller General of Customs ACG Kamal Mohammed, described the outgoing CAC as a distinguished leader whose tenure as Customs Area Controller was marked by dedication, vision, and resilience, leaving an indelible legacy in the Command’s history. He extended his best wishes for continued success, greater fulfilment, and Allah’s guidance in all future endeavours.