New Curriculum: Stakeholders tell FG, ‘walk the talk’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Stakeholders in the education sector have urged the Federal Government to back its recently reviewed national curriculum with effective implementation, warning that policy pronouncements alone will not resolve gaps in Nigeria’s education system.

The call was made at the inauguration of Aristeia Preparatory College in Port Harcourt, where the proprietress, Modupe Ativie, joined other dignitaries in reacting to the reform.

Ativie commended the Ministry of Education for undertaking the review, describing it as timely, but stressed that its impact would depend on how schools apply the new framework in practice.

According to her, “For these reforms to achieve their goals, implementation must be matched by centres of learning that uphold excellence, expose students to global opportunities, and build purposeful leaders.”

The Federal Government recently announced the completion of a comprehensive review of the national curriculum for basic, senior secondary, and technical education.

The review, carried out with agencies including the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), is aimed at reducing content overload, improving outcomes, and equipping students with globally relevant skills.

Ativie added that schools that combine academic foundations with practical knowledge in areas such as languages, Artificial Intelligence, health and social care, and creative design would be central to the success of the reform.

She said: “At Aristeia, our own commitment is to prepare young Nigerians not just for examinations, but for life beyond the classroom.”

Other speakers at the event also highlighted the importance of quality delivery.

Magdalene Wilcox, Director of Secondary Education in Rivers State, urged the new college to maintain standards in facilities and security.

Executive Pastor of COZA Port Harcourt, Pastor Wole Soetan, who performed the tape-cutting, noted the effort invested in setting up the institution.

The Dean of School, Barrister Nneoma Ekeh, outlined the programmes on offer, including IGCSE and A-Levels, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, and skills development courses. She said these were designed to ensure students received both academic and practical grounding.