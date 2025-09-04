New cancer tech to cut costs for Nigerian women

cancer

Leader in healthcare infrastructure optimisation across Africa, Numelec Africa Holdings, NAH, has concluded plans to democratise access to life-saving cancer technologies across Africa.

The organisation said this while announcing partnership with Digistain, a pioneering UK-based oncology diagnostics company, to introduce the Digistain novel risk profiling test for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients into the Nigerian healthcare system.

This partnership would help in reducing patient costs, cut diagnostic turnaround times, streamline physician workflows and optimise outcomes for thousands of Nigerian women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer through a reagent-free, spectroscopic breast cancer DNA assay to Nigeria.

Developed at Imperial College London and validated in a wide range of patients, the Digistain Breast DNA test stratifies patients as low-risk or high-risk of recurrence, providing oncologists with a powerful decision-making tool to determine whether chemotherapy is required in addition to hormone therapy.

Unlike RNA-based tests, Digistain directly measures and quantifies tumour DNA, offering spatially specific readings unaffected by tumour heterogeneity, or ethnicity, and with published data showing 99% accuracy at 5 years and 95% accuracy at 10 years.

Speaking on the development, Executive Chairman of Numelec Africa Holdings, Dr. Ese Owie, said: “Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related mortality among Nigerian women. By partnering with Digistain, we are not only bringing cutting-edge diagnostics to our healthcare sector but also affirming Numelec’s commitment to democratizing access to transformative health technologies. This collaboration has the potential to redefine cancer care in Nigeria, giving physicians and patients alike the clarity and confidence to make life-saving treatment decisions.”

Also, CEO & Founder of Digistain, Hemmel Amrania, said: “This partnership with Numelec Africa Holdings represents a pivotal moment in our mission to extend the benefits of Digistain’s innovation beyond Europe and South East Asia.

“By harnessing our patented, AI-enabled diagnostic platform, we can empower Nigerian oncologists with rapid, accurate, and affordable risk stratification, ensuring that breast cancer patients receive the most appropriate treatment without unnecessary exposure to chemotherapy.”