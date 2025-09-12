Netanyahu must ‘be brought to justice,’ Qatari prime minister vows

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu

By Tunde Oso (with agency report)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must “be brought to justice,” Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani yesterday told CNN’s Becky Anderson.

“He needs to be brought to justice,” Al-Thani said. “He’s the one who’s wanted at the (International Criminal Court.)”

Netanyahu, along with former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, is accused by the ICC of war crimes related to Israel’s actions in Gaza. The prime minister and Gallant have denied wrongdoing.

Al-Thani’s comments to CNN come in direct response to Netanyahu warning Qatar in a video statement yesterday to “either expel (Hamas) or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will.”

“I think that someone like him trying to lecture the war about the law,” Al-Thani said. “He’s breaking every law – he broke every international law.”

He added that Netanyahu is “trying to undermine any chance of stability, any chance of peace” by attacking Hamas’ leadership in the capital of Qatar.

Al-Thani said that it was “very publicly known” that he was meeting with Hamas leadership, acting in Qatar’s role as a mediator in the Middle East conflict.

“Everything about the meeting is very well known to the Israelis and the Americans. It’s not something that we are hiding,” he said.

“There’s no justification that this is considered harboring terrorism,” he added.

Al-Thani also accused Netanyahu of jeopardizing the lives of the hostages still held in Gaza.

“I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday – he just killed any hope for those hostages,” Al-Thani said.