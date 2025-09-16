NES at 40: Society pushes for stronger Govt, private sector collaboration

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA — The Nigerian Environmental Society (NES) has urged government authorities to deepen collaboration with it and called on the private sector to invest in sustainable innovations, even as it appealed to the media to amplify environmental messages across the country.

The calls came as the Society announced plans to host its 34th National Conference and 35th Annual General Meeting as part of activities marking its 40th anniversary.

Speaking at a world press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the National President of NES, Dr. Efegbidiki Okobia, encouraged Nigerians to adopt environmentally responsible lifestyles. He described the 40th anniversary as a moment of reflection on the Society’s journey, achievements, and renewed commitment to environmental sustainability.

Founded on October 17, 1985, in response to growing environmental concerns such as oil pollution in the Niger Delta, NES has since evolved into what Dr. Okobia described as “the foremost watchdog of the environment in Nigeria,” with more than 35 chapters nationwide, student branches in tertiary institutions, and a chapter in the United Kingdom.

“From a small mustard seed, NES has grown into a formidable tree with strong roots in environmental advocacy, policy direction, and capacity building,” he said.

The 34th National Conference, scheduled for later this year, will focus on the theme: “Sustainable Cities: The Place of Environmental Management and Social Justice.” It will bring together environmental experts, regulators, financial institutions, development partners, and industry leaders from Nigeria and abroad. Sarah Mukherjee, Chief Executive of the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals (formerly IEMA UK), will deliver the keynote address.

The conference will feature paper presentations, exhibitions, policy discussions, and networking sessions aimed at tackling Nigeria’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Over the past four decades, NES has contributed to shaping key national policies, including the National Policy on the Environment and the Environmental Impact Assessment Act. Its members have served on inter-ministerial committees, offered technical advice, and represented Nigeria in international environmental negotiations.

The Society also played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Institute of Environmental Practitioners of Nigeria (IEPN) Act 2001, which standardized professional practice and ethics in the sector.

Recent NES-commissioned research identified waste management, pollution control, and energy efficiency as Nigeria’s top environmental concerns. Looking ahead, the Society said it would focus on strengthening environmental policies, supporting businesses with green transition strategies, and expanding sustainability training and certification programmes.

“Forty years is indeed a long journey, but NES has come of age as the largest and most vibrant platform for environmental professionals in Nigeria. With the inauguration of the African Environmental Society on the horizon, we are confident that NES will become a continental force and a global player,” Dr. Okobia said.

He expressed gratitude to past leaders, members, and partners—including the United Nations, Lancaster University (UK), and AUSTC—while reaffirming the Society’s commitment to protecting and preserving the environment for present and future generations.