NELFUND urges faster verification by institutions to prevent loan delays

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has called on tertiary institutions to speed up the verification of student loan applications, warning that delays in the process are stalling the disbursement of tuition fees and upkeep allowances to thousands of beneficiaries.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the Fund said it had received numerous complaints from applicants who blamed slow institutional verification for their inability to access approved loans.

“Timely verification and approval of successfully completed applications is a critical step in ensuring that students get their funds when due,” NELFUND stated.

The Fund reiterated its commitment to efficient service delivery but stressed that disbursement cannot be completed without the cooperation of the institutions.

In a related development, NELFUND announced that it has relocated from its temporary site to a permanent headquarters in Abuja. Effective September 5, 2025, all correspondence and enquiries will be directed to House 12, Plot 103/104, Monrovia Street, Wuse 2, opposite Bon Hotel, Abuja.

The Fund assured stakeholders that the relocation would not disrupt operations. “NELFUND remains fully operational and committed to its mandate of providing affordable education loans and support to Nigerian students nationwide,” the statement added.