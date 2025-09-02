NELFUND: N59bn so far disbursed to students  — FG

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – THE federal government said yesterday over N59 billion has so far been disbursed to students under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND.

Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this at a a briefing in Asaba Delta State, saying over 600,000 students had been on-boarded in the scheme.

Represented by the agency’s Director of General Services, Mrs. Nasamu Rebecca, the NOA boss reiterated the resolve of President Bola Tinubu’s administration “to ensure that no Nigerian person who has qualified to go for tertiary education is prevented from doing so, as a result of inability to pay school fees.”

The Director General stated that the agency, would in the next two weeks, physically engage and sensitise the public in the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory and the 774 local government areas to further understand the policies of government.

Speaking on flooding and disaster preparedness, Issa-Onilu disclosed that there was a Presidential Flood Mitigation directive which also involved release of N3 billion per state in 2024, aimed at drainage clearance and relocation.

He lamented that poor drainage system and careless dumping of waste in drainage system had often resulted in floods in various states of the federation.

“We have seen devastating effects of flood recently in Niger, Kogi, Rivers, Anambra, Bayelsa, just to name a few states. Many states have suffered severe effects of flood over the years. NiMet issues regular early warning advisories with 90% accuracy.

“We urge members of the public to look out for these advisories from NiMet and to please adhere to their advisories. It is important to note that there was a Presidential Flood Mitigation directive which also involved release of N3 billion per state in 2024 aimed at drainage clearance and relocation,’’ he said.

On the social safety nets expansion, Issa-Onilu said: “Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, have been done to over two million households that are enrolled nationwide, Trader Moni and Farmer Moni is being introduced through the Government Enterprise and Empowerment GEEP programme-interest free loans of up to a maximum N100,000 and Farmer Moni of up to N300,000 will be provided.”