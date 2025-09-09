NELFUND: FG disburses N2bn to students across North-West

The Federal Government states that it has allocated N2.086 billion through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for students of higher institutions in the North-West.

Alhaji Mukhtar Lawal-Tsagem, Director, National Orientation Agency, Katsina State Directorate, disclosed this in Katsina on Tuesday, while highlighting the achievements of President Bola Tinubu.

Lawal-Tsagem, who disclosed this at a one-day sensitisation programme, said that the funds were disbursed to about 20,919 students of higher institutions across the North-West States.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, premised on the North-West milestones, was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

According to him, the Federal Government has made its presence felt at least in the zone at least in the areas of agriculture and security.

Lawal-Tsagem said, “In Kebbi, wheat farmers in 12 local government areas were supported via the NAGAP programme.

”Ginger Farmers in Kaduna State received N1.6bn support.

“The N2bn Yawuri Water Scheme is one of the infrastructural projects of the Federal Government in the region.

“NELFUND programme where students of higher institutions in the country receive interest free loans that will help them pay school fees and cater for their studies needs.”

The director hinted that one of the major functions of the ministry was to keep the general public informed about the government programmes, activities and policies as well as mobilising them to support and appreciate the same.

Adamu Muhammed, a lecturer at the Department of Public Administration, Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, in a paper presentation, said the region should continue to be grateful to the present administration for its laudable project.

“I want to call on them to cultivate goodwill with him and his government so that the region can continue to reap the benefits of this goodwill.

“Reaping the dividends of democracy and for them to also show competitive citizenship.

“It’s not every problem you run to the federal government, you have the local government, state assembly/National assembly members, and the states, but you cannot join your hands together and do it.

“And it is a problem. You have people representing the popular masses at the grassroots being given hundreds of millions every year and they are squandering the money doing nothing”, he said.

