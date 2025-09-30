NELFUND closes 2024/2025 loan application portal today

…sets timelines for 2025/2026 cycle

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, has announced that its application portal for the 2024/2025 academic session will officially close today, September 30, 2025, as the scheme moves to the next academic cycle.

The Fund explained that the closure marks the conclusion of its second full cycle, allowing it to finalize the processing of pending applications and continue disbursing upkeep payments to approved beneficiaries.

A statement signed by Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Strategic Communications, NELFUND, also included a timeline for the 2025/2026 academic session, urging students and institutions to adhere strictly to the guidelines.

Key timelines include: Portal Closure; New Cycle Opening; Records Update; Deadline for Verification; Unapproved Applications; and Upkeep Payments.

The statement said, “The 2024/2025 portal shuts down on September 30, 2025. No new applications will be accepted afterward.

“The 2025/2026 portal will open in the second week of October 2025 and remain accessible until January 2026.

“Institutions must update student records on the Student Verification System (SVS) to enable applicants to complete submissions.

“Applications from the 2024/2025 session not verified by October 8, 2025, will be automatically cancelled.

“Students whose applications remain unpaid due to pending institutional verification were advised to liaise with their school managements, as NELFUND warned that it would publish the names of non-compliant institutions for transparency.

“Disbursement of upkeep allowances for the 2024/2025 session will continue until November 2025. Beneficiaries must, however, reapply under the 2025/2026 cycle to remain eligible”

Speaking on the development, NELFUND Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, said the step was crucial in ensuring a smooth transition into the new academic session.

“Announcing the closure of the current application portal is a necessary step to prepare for the next cycle. NELFUND remains committed to removing financial barriers for students and to working with institutions to ensure that no eligible student is left behind,” he stated.

Sawyerr emphasized the importance of institutional compliance, noting that prompt updates on the SVS remain critical to ensuring students access the loan scheme without disruptions.

He assured that NELFUND remains focused on delivering on its mandate of providing interest-free loans to Nigerian students, thereby promoting equitable access to higher education across the country.