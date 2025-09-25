Nehita Ofure Irieme’s ‘In Her Shoes’ wins best short film

Toronto—Nollywood filmmaker and beauty queen, Nehita Ofure Irieme, has emerged as one of the brightest stars of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) 2025, clinching the award for Best Short Film with her debut project, In Her Shoes.

The glamorous event, held in Toronto, Canada, was a celebration of storytelling on a global stage and drew Nollywood heavyweights, including popular comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun (AY) and veteran entertainer Julius Agwu. Yet the spotlight was firmly on Queen Nehita, whose creative vision is fast redefining Nollywood’s international presence.

Speaking after receiving the award, Nehita described In Her Shoes as a project born out of passion and a desire to inspire empathy through storytelling.

“Storytelling is more than just entertainment,” she said. “It is a mirror and a bridge. Through stories, we see ourselves and learn to walk—or not to walk—in the shoes of others. And that is what In Her Shoes is about.”

For the young filmmaker, the award represents more than just recognition.

“My dream has always been to tell stories that matter. Winning this award encourages me to keep pushing, to keep telling social impact stories that inspire change. In Her Shoes is just the beginning,” she noted.

Nehita also reflected on the challenges she faced creating her first short film, describing the global recognition as “a reward for perseverance and proof that obstacles can be turned into opportunities.” She added that her ultimate goal is to serve as “a beacon of strength and inspiration for the next generation of filmmakers.”

As Nollywood continues to expand its global footprint, Nehita Ofure Irieme’s success at TINFF 2025 highlights the industry’s growing influence and the role of young filmmakers in shaping its future. With voices like hers leading the way, the transformative power of African storytelling is gaining greater international visibility.