Ned Nwoko is right, Aniomas are Igbos – Delta monarch

Senator Ned Nwoko.

By Jimoh Babatude

The traditional ruler of Idumuje-Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty Obi Charles Chukwunweike Anyasi III, has affirmed that the people of Delta North Senatorial District, popularly called Anioma, are Igbos.

Speaking during a special TVC interview programme, Behind the Headlines, Obi Anyasi III said while there are claims of different ancestries, Aniomas are “statutorily Igbos,” adding that Senator Ned Nwoko was correct in his classification.

Explaining the origin of the term “Anioma,” the monarch recalled that it was coined by Sir Dennis Osadebay, with “A” standing for Aniocha, “N” for Ndokwa, “I” for Ika, and “O” for Oshimili, while the letters “M” and “A” were added for poetic effect. He described Anioma as “empowered by nature,” with a land mass of about 6,000 square kilometres and a population of roughly two million, blessed with a strong workforce, industries, cultural artefacts, and vibrant traditions.

Tracing the history of Anioma statehood, Obi Anyasi noted that the agitation began in 1954 under the Lyttleton Constitution, considered Nigeria’s first true federal constitution, with Osadebay leading the struggle. He said the push for Anioma has witnessed nine phases of agitation and gained renewed momentum after Senator Ned Nwoko introduced a bill for the creation of Anioma State in the 10th Senate.

“This agitation represents a natural desire you cannot take away from the people,” the monarch stressed.

On which geopolitical zone Anioma should belong to, he said:

“If you ask me personally, I would say South-South. But with the current political realities, it may not work well. The mindset of the President speaks to balancing the federation, since the South-East currently has only five states. If the optics favour the South-East, and we cannot change it, why don’t we accept it?”

The monarch further argued that the creation of Anioma State would bring governance closer to the people and open up more opportunities.

“The dividends of democracy will come closer with Anioma State. We have moved from Midwest to Bendel to where we are now. We shouldn’t fear the future. With all we have, we can seek self-determination,” he said.

He commended Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, describing him as one of the best the state has had, while adding that “desire is inexhaustible.”

Moderator of the TVC programme, Nifemi Oguntoye, described Obi Anyasi III as a royal father who embodies both the cultural heritage and modern aspirations of Anioma people, noting that his voice reinforces the argument that Anioma is not only a viable entity but also a historical necessity in balancing Nigeria’s geopolitical structure.