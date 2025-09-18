NECO rewards best candidates, schools, staff nationwide

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has honoured outstanding candidates, schools, supervisors, and staff across the country at its 2024 Staff Productivity Award ceremony held at the Council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the awardees, noting that the initiative was designed to inspire excellence, discipline, and commitment among students and staff.

Master Balogun Farian Ajibola and Miss Iyasei Ifeanyichukwu Victory emerged as the best students in the National Common Entrance Examination, while Mr. Udo Jacob Chimmremeze Godslove Samuel of Diamond Special Schools, Owerri, and Miss Okpala Chukwugozirin Kamtochukwu of Primary School, Nnewi, were adjudged best performers in the National Gifted Examination.

In the Basic Education Certificate Examination, Master Charles Bryan Uzoma and Miss Awanbor Omoriyekmwen Claire, both of Igbinedion Education Centre, Benin City, came out tops.

Among staff, Kogi State Coordinator, Mr. Thadeus Ajagbu, was named best state coordinator, while Mr. Ola A. Kareem was honoured as best driver for 2024.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Wushishi said: “This ceremony is not merely about recognizing performance. It is about embedding a culture of discipline, continuous improvement, teamwork, and ethical service in staff and students. Despite challenges, excellence is achievable, and this must reflect in all aspects of our lives.”

He also highlighted some of his administration’s achievements over the last three years, including the successful conduct and timely release of examinations, transparent staff promotion exercises, and the development of ICT software to ensure fairness.

Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, commended Prof. Wushishi’s leadership, describing it as exemplary and responsible for NECO’s growing reputation for integrity and credibility.