NECO Result: 60.26% of candidates have credit passes in English, Maths

File image

…As NECO releases result

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—No fewer that 818,492 candidates, which represents 60.26%, who sat for the 2025 Senior Secondary School Examination, SSCE, organised by the National Examination Council, NECO, recorded five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Similarly, 1,144,496 students also recorded five credits and above, irrespective of mathematics and English in the examination.

Recall that 1,367,310 candidates, comprising 680,292 males and 678,047 females, sat for the examination nationwide

The results were released 54 days after the conduct of the last paper.

Announcing the results at the headquarters of the council in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, disclosed that 38 schools were found to have been involved in malpractices in 13 states.

He said: “38 schools across 13 states in the country were involved in whole school cheating and the schools will be invited to the council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied.

“Also, 3,878 candidates were involved in various forms of examination malpractices, against 10,094 candidates last year.’’

Wushishi also disclosed that nine supervisors, including three in Rivers State; one in Niger; three in Federal Capital Territory, FCT; one in Kano; and one in Osun, were also found guilty of various forms of malpractices.

“The affected supervisors have been recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding and abetting, lateness, unruly behaviour, assault and insubordination,’’ the Registrar declared.

He disclosed that eight schools were affected by communal clash in Adamawa State, which led to the disruption of the examinations from July 7 to 25, adding that 13 subjects, 29 papers and 559 students were affected..

He said the council had commenced talks with the state government, with a view to conducting the examinations for the affected schools, pointing out that the results of the affected schools could not be released now because they were incomplete.