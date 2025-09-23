NECA demands reforms to ease cost-of-living crisis, lauds CBN rate cut

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s decision to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, by 50 basis points, bringing it down to 27 percent at the 302nd meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, MPC.

The Director-General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, who made the commendation in a statement, said the modest reduction was a welcome move in light of the sustained decline in inflation, which eased to 20.12 percent in August 2025 from 21.88 percent in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

“For over five months, inflationary pressures have eased. This provides critical space for policymakers to balance the pursuit of price stability with the urgent need to stimulate growth,” Oyerinde said.

The CBN also announced other measures, including an adjustment of the Cash Reserve Ratio, CRR, to 45 percent for Deposit Money Banks, retention of 16 percent for Merchant Banks, a new 75 percent CRR on non-TSA public sector deposits, the Liquidity Ratio held at 30 percent, and an adjustment of the Asymmetric Corridor to +250/-250 basis points around the MPR.

While praising the MPC’s move, Oyerinde warned that the benefits would only be felt if the decision translates effectively into the real economy.

“If credit costs are lowered, businesses can access affordable financing, expand investments, and create jobs. However, the persistently high CRR and other liquidity restrictions risk limiting these intended outcomes,” he cautioned.

The NECA boss stressed that food inflation, which stood at 21.87 percent, continues to place enormous strain on households and erode disposable incomes.

“Macroeconomic stability will only have meaning when Nigerians experience tangible relief through lower food and living costs,” he said.

Oyerinde further highlighted that local businesses are still grappling with high operating costs from raw materials, energy, and logistics, which threaten their sustainability. He argued that without affordable credit and structural reforms, enterprises will continue to struggle to expand.

For international investors, he noted the importance of policy stability and credibility, saying, “Improved macroeconomic fundamentals and transparent reforms are essential to position Nigeria as a competitive investment destination.”

The NECA Director General urged government to complement the MPC’s decision with broader interventions such as stabilizing the exchange rate to curb imported inflation, improving security in farming communities, expanding mechanization to drive agricultural productivity, and addressing bottlenecks in energy, transportation, and regulation.

Oyerinde emphasized that it was time for government to match price stability with deliberate growth measures.

“This is the message Nigerians need to hear for relief from the cost-of-living crisis, and it is also what international investors are waiting for — credible, sustained reforms that create an enabling environment for inclusive growth,” he said.