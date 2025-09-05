Ndume urges Tinubu to prioritise North-East projects in 2025 supplementary, 2026 budgets

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to initiate special priority projects in the North-East region to address its longstanding infrastructure deficits.

The appeal follows a recent meeting between the President and six governors from the region, where they highlighted 17 critical road projects that have suffered neglect for decades.

Ndume noted that despite over 15 years of insurgency, which stalled development, the improved security situation now provides an opportunity for contractors to return to sites.

“Fifteen years down the line, there hasn’t been any meaningful infrastructural development in the North-East as it has been ravaged by insurgents. In view of this, I suggest that the present administration should give priority to the region and make provision for its urgent infrastructural needs in the 2025 Supplementary Budget. Now that insurgents have receded as a result of efforts by our military, contractors can now move to sites,” Ndume said.

Some of the key projects identified include: Kano–Maiduguri Road, Port Harcourt–Jos–Bauchi–Maiduguri Railway Line, Bama–Mubi–Yola Road, Wukari–Jalingo–Yola Road, Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Damaturu Road, and Damaturu–Geidam Road. Others are the Gombe–Potiskum Road, Maiduguri–Monguno–Baga Road, and Maiduguri–Ngala–Bama–Banki Road.

The lawmaker also backed the North-East Governors Forum’s request for the resumption of oil exploration in the Kolmani and Lake Chad frontier basins.

Ndume commended the governors for championing initiatives aimed at boosting development and urged them to sustain their efforts in improving the lives of citizens across the region.