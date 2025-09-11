Ndume to Tinubu: Ignore calls for the sack of service chiefs

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Senate Leader Ali Ndume has advised President Bola Tinubu to disregard calls for the removal of Nigeria’s Service Chiefs, citing their adequate training and experience in handling security operations.

Ndume instead recommended a proactive “TEAM approach”—focusing on Training, Equipment, Ammunition, and Motivation—to enable the Armed Forces to effectively counter terrorism, banditry, and insurgency.

The call for the removal of the Service Chiefs came from the Dominic Alancha-led Northern Ethnic National Forum, which accused them of lacking professional capacity despite significant funding. Ndume dismissed these claims as unfounded and driven by ulterior motives.

Highlighting concerns over low morale among soldiers, Ndume noted that a private in the army earns about N100,000 per month, with a daily allowance of N5,000, which he described as inadequate. He urged the government to prioritize the welfare of soldiers, emphasizing that the current compensation is insufficient.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, Ndume said: “Those pushing for the sack of the present Service Chiefs have ulterior motives and do not mean well for the administration or Nigerians. I reiterate my call for a proactive TEAM approach—Training, Equipment, Ammunition, and Motivation. These measures would go a long way in countering terrorism, banditry, and insurgency.

“It is uncharitable for any group to accuse the Service Chiefs of professional incompetence. All of them have the requisite training and experience in theatre operations. What they need is adequate ammunition and motivation. The salary of a private soldier in Nigeria is about N100,000 per month, and the daily allowance of N5,000 is unconscionable. People should refrain from making statements that could dampen the morale of our soldiers and officers in the field.”

Ndume also commended the Tinubu administration for maintaining ethno-religious balance in the composition of the current security leadership, contrasting it with previous arrangements under the immediate past administration.