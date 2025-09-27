Ndume seeks deployment of troops to safeguard troubled Kirawa

….. As fresh Boko Haram ambush kill Civilian JTF, six vehicles were razed in Borno village

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South), former Chairman Senate Committee on Army, has called on the military authorities to deploy troops, even if it is a platoon, to safeguard Kirawa and other surrounding communities bordering Gwoza local government area and the Cameroun Republic.

This followed yesterday’s (Friday) Boko Haram ambush along the Kirawa-Pulka road at around 3 pm which claimed the life of one Civilian Joint Task Force (Name withheld), while many others, including motorists and passengers, sustained injuries.

It was also gathered that some victims escaped into the bush, as six of the vehicles loaded with their luggage and food items were set ablaze by the attackers.

Reacting to the incident which happened in his constituency, Senator Ndume on Saturday morning lamented that since the deadly attack on a Camerounian Military Base in Kirawa which led to their dislodgement last month, there is no single military presence in Kirawa, adding that, the only few resilient hunters, vigilantes and men of the Civilian Joint Task Force are always overwhelmed in safeguarding the area.

Although, Ndume appreciated the unwavering commitment and sacrifices by Nigerian troops in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, he, however, said the people in Kirawa and other border communities in Gwoza among others risked attacks, as they are currently living in perpetual fear without security operatives to safeguard them and their property.

“It is very disheartening that I received a distress call that some armed Boko Haram terrorists laid ambush on motorists and passengers along Kirawa-Pulka road yesterday. The victims were escorted by few members of Civilian Joint Task Force as there are no military escort due to dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month.

“Unfortunately, one of our Brave Civilian Joint Task Force was killed during exchange of gunfire in the ambush, many victims are no where to be found as I speak. Atleast six vehicles including two Golf Volkswagen Saloon, a bus, and three trucks were set ablaze during the attack.

“Let me use this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased Civilian Joint Task Force. May His Soul Rest In Peace as we pray for the injured ones quick recovery and safety of those still missing.

“Let me also appeal to the military authorities to deploy troops, even it is a platoon to safeguard Kirawa and its people, because, my people are now living in perpetual fear since dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month”. Ndume said.