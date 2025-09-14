Ndokwa youth leaders Assembly reaffirms commitment to unity, growth of Ndokwa youths

The Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly (NYLA), Ukwuani Chapter, held its general meeting on Saturday, 13th September 2025, at Obiaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State. The meeting was coordinated by the Chapter Coordinator, Mr. Festus Ugiagbe.

The gathering brought together members from the ten wards under the chapter. It was convened to restate the group’s strong commitment to the growth and progress of Ndokwa youths. It also served as a platform for members to interact, strengthen their bond, and promote unity.

One major highlight of the meeting was the unanimous vote of confidence passed on the LGA Coordinator and his executive team. This decision was taken in recognition of their exemplary leadership style and their commitment to carrying everyone along.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Ugiagbe thanked members for their support. He stressed the need for peace, unity, and cooperation, noting that the vision and goals of NYLA can only be achieved through collective effort and harmony among all stakeholders.