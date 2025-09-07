NDLEA recovers 653kg Colos, Loud in Lagos, Abuja raids

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered 653kg of Colorado and Loud, a strong strain of cannabis sativa, in Lagos and Abuja raids, respectively.

Mr. Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy at NDELA, said this in a press release on Sunday in Abuja.

Providing a breakdown, Babafemi stated that in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, NDLEA operatives conducting a stop-and-search operation on Thursday, September 4, arrested a dispatch rider.

Babafemi said that the suspect was nabbed in the Gwarimpa area of the FCT while conveying 3.1kg of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis.

He said that in Lagos, NDLEA operatives, acting on credible intelligence, arrested two suspects on Monday, September 1, while they were loading four distribution vehicles at their home on 28 Ola Street, Ijesha, Surulere.

“Recovered from them include: 9kg of Canadian Loud; 5kg of Colorado, and 1,101 compressed blocks of Ghana Loud.

“This was weighing 611kg, bringing the total weight of the combined seizures to 625 kilograms,” he said.

In another raid in Lagos on Friday, Sept. 5, a couple was arrested with 24.4kg of skunk.

Babafemi said that the strain of cannabis was recovered from their home in the Ajegunle area of the state.

Babafemi said that a 45-year-old suspect was also arrested with 53.400kg of skunk concealed in two cartons in the trunk of his Toyota Avensis car marked ABC 338 SS in Kogi.

According to him, a 23-year-old was arrested in a follow-up operation in Auchi, Edo, on Friday, September 5, in connection with the earlier seizure of 233kg of skunk in Kakau, Kaduna State.

Similarly, 11,000 pills of tramadol were recovered from a suspect when he was arrested by NDLEA operatives on Wednesday, September 3, at 61 Bida Road, Onitsha, Anambra.

In the same vein, operatives on patrol along the Minna-Bida road in Niger State on Tuesday, September 2, intercepted a white Toyota Hilux vehicle, leading to the arrest of the driver and the seizure of 30 bags of skunk weighing 342 kg.