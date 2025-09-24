NDLEA proposes mandatory drug-test for driver’s licence applicants

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is proposing mandatory drug integrity tests for drivers seeking licences.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN) reports that the test is part of efforts to curb the rising cases of drug-influenced road crashes across the country.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa disclosed this in a goodwill message at the National Summit of the Special Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Marwa, who was represented by Deputy Commandant General of Narcotics (DCGN) Mr. Umoru Ambrose, described the FRSC and NDLEA as “partners in progress.”

He emphasised that while the Corps was on the roads to prevent accidents and assist victims, the NDLEA focused on addressing the underlying causes of crashes, security problems and health challenges.

“From research over the years, we have found out that drug abuse plays a very significant role in the accidents on most of our highways.

“It is in that respect that NDLEA has been collaborating with the FRSC,” he said.

Marwa revealed that both agencies were working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was nearing completion and would benefit the public once unveiled.

According to him, the NDLEA has done its part, and the agency is waiting for the FRSC to also finalise theirs.

“One of the key impacts of the MoU is the issue of drug integrity tests.

“The agency is already propagating drug tests in several organisations, certainly, extending the measure to the transport sector is necessary given FRSC’s role in ensuring safety on our highways.

“That is why we are advocating that drivers should undergo drug tests even before they apply for their licences.

“NDLEA has already trained professionals who are going to train FRSC officials so that they can conduct on-the-spot drug tests for drivers,” he revealed.

Marwa added that the initiative would serve as a deterrent to commercial drivers who may indulge in alcohol and other psychoactive substances on the highways.

The NDLEA boss further said that the planned collaboration would enable FRSC and NDLEA operatives to assess both drivers and passengers during joint highway operations.

“In fact, we don’t like commercial drivers on our roads indulging in drugs or alcohol.

“With this measure, FRSC and NDLEA on the highways will be able to assess drivers and conduct spot drug tests.

“Once it is ready, the NDLEA will bring it to the road for implementation,” he assured.

Marwa thanked the organisers for inviting the agency to the summit, describing it as a platform that reinforces collaboration between institutions working to safeguard lives.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Pauline Olaye described the National Summit of Special Marshals as a historic opportunity to reflect on past achievements, confront present challenges, and chart new strategies to improve road safety on Nigerian roads.

Olaye commended the commitment and sacrifices of special marshals in advancing the mandate of FRSC.

She added that special marshal initiative had, over the years, become one of the most enduring platforms for citizen participation in road safety management and advocacy.

“Their sacrifice, passion and dedication as volunteers continue to complement the statutory mandate of the FRSC, and for this, we remain grateful,” she said.

Olaye said that the theme of the 2025 summit, “Special Marshals’ Strategic Role in Road Safety Administration”, was timely and inspiring.

The deputy corps marshal said it aligned the work of the corps and its volunteers with emerging realities in administration, technology, and public engagement.

She hailed the volunteerism of special marshals across the country, stressing that when driven by passion and patriotism, it had the power to leave a lasting mark on society.

Vanguard News