NDLEA, Police arrest 57 in Kano drug raid

NDLEA

The Kano Strategic Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in collaboration with the Police, has arrested 57 suspects for drug-related offenses in a joint operation across the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Kano by Mr Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, the Public Relations Officer of the state NDLEA command.

According to the statement, the operation, conducted on September 24, 25, and 27, was part of the ongoing efforts of the Kano State Joint Task Force for Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation, under the leadership of Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim-Kofar Mata, to rid the state of crime.

The raids were carried out in areas such as Kofar Ruwa, Tashar Rami, Rijiyar Lemo, Kurna, Mil Tara, Zage, Dorayi Karshen Waya, Dawanau, and Filin Idi, which are identified as drug hotspots.

“Operatives recovered assorted illicit substances and several locally made weapons, while preliminary investigations are ongoing to prosecute those found culpable,” the statement said.

The statement quoted Ibrahim-Kofar Mata as reaffirming the task force’s determination to rid Kano of drug abuse and related crimes.

“Our resolve to eradicate drug abuse and associated thuggery in Kano remains unshakeable. We will continue to work tirelessly to create a safer, healthier community for all,” Ibrahim-Kofar Mata said.

He commended the officers of the NDLEA and the police for their dedication and urged community leaders, parents, and civil society groups to support the campaign against drugs and thuggery.

Additionally, the NDLEA Commander in Kano, Mr. Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, expressed appreciation to Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf for his support.

He noted that the state government commitment to curbing substance abuse and thuggery had greatly boosted ongoing security and rehabilitation initiatives.

The commander further commended all personnel of the agency who participated in the operation for their professionalism, as well as the police for their continued cooperation and support during the exercise.

