NDLEA nabs Brazil returnees, businesswoman, intercepts multiple drug shipments across states

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two Brazil returnees, a businesswoman, and several others in a series of operations that also led to the interception of large consignments of illicit drugs across the country.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the two returnees, Ofoma Sunday (46) and Ukachukwu Frank Ikechukwu, were placed under observation at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, where they excreted a combined 116 wraps of heroin and cocaine they had ingested.

Ofoma, who arrived Lagos from Brazil via Addis Ababa on September 16, was arrested after a body scan confirmed drug ingestion. He later excreted 111 wraps of heroin weighing 1.45kg. A follow-up operation at a hotel in Amuwo Odofin led to the arrest of one Nweke Jude Chukwudi, who was designated to receive the drugs.

Similarly, Ukachukwu was arrested during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airlines passengers from Brazil on September 19. Under observation, he excreted five wraps of cocaine weighing 145 grams.

In another operation, NDLEA operatives arrested a businesswoman, Okolonkwo Ebere Theresa, on September 14, after Aviation Security officers at Terminal 2 of MMIA discovered 1.40kg of methamphetamine concealed in butt pad underwear as she attempted to board a Qatar Airways flight to Doha.

At the NAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport, officers intercepted a consignment of food items containing 40 wraps of methamphetamine weighing 2.3kg, bound for Hong Kong. A 59-year-old suspect, Umelo Ifeanyi Venatus, was taken into custody. In a separate interception at a courier company in Lagos, cocaine weighing 257 grams was found hidden inside seven phone chargers destined for New Zealand.

Beyond Lagos, NDLEA operatives carried out major raids in Adamawa, Zamfara, Edo, Taraba, and Yobe states.

In Adamawa, three raids led to the seizure of 233,800 pills of tramadol, with suspects arrested in Yola South, Jimeta, and Namtari checkpoint.

In Zamfara, 109 bags of cannabis skunk weighing over 1,099kg were seized from a truck along Gummi–Daki Takwas road, with one suspect arrested.

In Edo, officers destroyed two cannabis farms covering over four hectares in Owan West LGA, estimated to yield over 11,000kg, while recovering 148kg of processed cannabis. Three suspects were arrested at the site.

In Taraba, 25.5kg of cannabis was recovered from a suspect at Bali LGA.

In Yobe, two suspects were arrested with 14,000 capsules of tramadol along Damaturu–Potiskum road.

The Agency also intensified its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization campaigns in schools, worship centres, and communities across Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, Benue, and Kano states.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended officers of the MMIA, Adamawa, Zamfara, Edo, Taraba, Yobe, and other commands for their commitment.

“These arrests and seizures represent a significant milestone in our determined effort to dismantle drug trafficking organizations operating within and outside Nigeria. We remain focused on protecting our communities, especially the youth, from the harmful effects of illicit substances,” Marwa said.