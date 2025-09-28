NDLEA intercepts bandits’ drug suppliers, nabs kingpins, destroys 24,000kg skunk

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted major consignments of illicit drugs in Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Edo, Kaduna, and other states, foiling attempts to supply narcotics to terrorists and bandits while also dismantling high-level trafficking networks.

In Borno, NDLEA operatives arrested Baba Kaka Ibrahim, 26, at Njimtilo village on Saturday, September 27, while driving a Mercedes Benz GLK loaded with 39,380 tramadol and exol-5 pills hidden in its engine compartment. On the same day in Yobe, officers intercepted Halima Adamu along the Damaturu–Maiduguri road with 39 parcels of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis strain, concealed in her luggage. A follow-up raid led to the arrest of her accomplice, Habiba Muhammad, in Maiduguri.

Also on September 27, two men, Aliyu Sani, 27, and Yahaya Tata, 26, were arrested along the Zaria–Kano road with 30,030 tramadol pills.

In Lagos, NDLEA’s Special Operations Unit nabbed two notorious drug kingpins — Victor Nwosa, 64, and Felix Chika Obiegbu, 49 — after weeks of surveillance. Consignments of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine prepared for export were seized from their residences in Okota and Surulere.

Elsewhere, multiple arrests and seizures were recorded: Three men were caught at Swali Jetty, Yenagoa, Bayelsa, with 12kg of cannabis and 50 cartridges. Ex-convict Femi Owoeye (aka “Do Good”) was arrested in Ekiti with 32kg of skunk and tramadol. In Kaduna, 404 blocks of cannabis weighing 262.6kg were recovered from a Honda Pilot. In Abuja, 2.1kg of Colorado was seized along the Abaji–Gwagwalada road. And In Gombe, follow-up intelligence led to the arrest of a meth receiver.

NDLEA officers also destroyed over 24,146kg of cannabis in Edo forests, uprooting plantations spanning more than nine hectares in Esan West and Igueben LGAs, while also intercepting a truck laden with 1,025kg of skunk hidden in charcoal sacks in Etsako West.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised the operations across the country, stressing that the seizures demonstrated the agency’s resolve to safeguard Nigeria from illicit substances fueling insecurity.

“The success of these operations underscores our commitment to protecting youths, disrupting criminal networks, and strengthening national security,” Marwa said.