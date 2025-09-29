NDLEA intercepts bandits’ drug suppliers, nabs 2 kingpins

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says its operatives have intercepted major drug consignments destined for terrorists and bandits in Borno and Yobe states, arresting suppliers and two notorious drug kingpins in Lagos.

According to the agency, Baba Kaka Ibrahim, 26, was arrested at Njimtilo village, Borno, on September 27, while driving a Mercedes Benz GLK with 39,380 pills of tramadol and exol-5 hidden in the engine compartment. The same day, operatives in Yobe nabbed Halima Adamu with 39 parcels of Colorado (1.4kg) concealed in her bag, leading to the arrest of her accomplice, Habiba Muhammad, in Maiduguri.

In Kano, Aliyu Sani, 27, and Yahaya Tata, 26, were arrested with 30,030 tramadol pills. Similarly, in Lagos, the NDLEA Special Operations Unit arrested two wanted drug kingpins, Victor Nwosa, 64, and Felix Chika Obiegbu, 49, seizing consignments of heroin, cocaine, and meth from their homes after weeks of surveillance.

Other arrests across the country include: Bayelsa: Three suspects with 12kg of skunk and 50 cartridges; Ekiti: Ex-convict, Femi Owoeye, with 32kg of skunk; , Kaduna: A suspect with 262.6kg skunk in a Honda Pilot jeep; Gombe: Babangida Mohammed, 25, arrested with meth consignment, Abuja: 40-year-old suspect caught with 2.1kg Colorado; Edo: 24,146kg of cannabis destroyed on farmlands in Esan West and Igueben LGAs; 1,025kg intercepted in a truck along Wareke-Auchi road.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended officers across the states for their resilience.“Every gram of these dangerous drugs seized reinforces our determination to protect youths, disrupt criminal networks, and safeguard national security,” Marwa said.