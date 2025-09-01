NDLEA destroys seven hectares of Cannabis in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has destroyed seven hectares of Cannabis farms and seized 369 kgs of assorted hard drugs in Kogi.

Mr Umar Yahuza, NDLEA Commander, Kogi Strategic Command, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s Head of Media and Advocacy, Dahiru Abdullahi, on Monday in Lokoja.

Yahuza said that the command’s breakthrough in discovering the seven hectares was a result of credible intelligence from cooperating citizens.

He said that with the information, his officers swiftly conducted raids in the wee hours of Thursday, August 25, in the Elugu-Egugu forest of Olamaboro Local Government Area, Kogi, and arrested the suspects.

“The command has also intercepted several shipments of hard drugs moving through the state to other parts of the country.

“We have seized more than 369 kilograms of assorted hard drugs within the month of August alone,” he said.

According to him, the drugs seized include cannabis sativa and psychotropic substances.

“These successes were achieved with the intelligence-led operations in line with the current leadership of the agency led by Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba-Marwa (rtd), ” he said.

He said that the command had embarked on a series of sensitisation to educate and inform the general public of the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Yahuza provided some of the places visited in liaison with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the state, including places of worship, motor parks, markets, and schools.