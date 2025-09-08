NDLEA bursts drug cartel running UK, Brazil, Australia ring

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has smashed an international organized criminal group (IOCG) with strongholds in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates, in a series of coordinated operations that ran for two weeks across Lagos and other parts of the country.

The clampdown, described by NDLEA as one of the most significant in recent years, followed the interception of a Sydney-bound cocaine shipment worth over N5.3 billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the breakthrough began on Tuesday, 26th August 2025, when officers at the Lagos airport export shed uncovered 76 cartons of textile materials destined for Australia.

A thorough search revealed 16 large blocks of cocaine weighing 17.9kg hidden inside lace fabrics and laced with local charms allegedly meant to provide “spiritual cover” against law enforcement detection.

Babafemi disclosed that the first arrest was that of a freight agent, Olashupo Michael Oladimeji, who had attempted to process the illicit cargo. His interrogation provided leads that blew open the cartel’s structure.

Fast-paced investigations linked the syndicate to Muaezee Ademola Ogunbiyi, identified as the arrowhead of operations in Nigeria. He was arrested at a hotel in Ikeja GRA on 3rd September, after which a search at his Lekki home uncovered 21 parcels of Canadian Loud cannabis (10.9kg) and a pump-action rifle with cartridges.

Another top member, Shola Adegoke, was arrested during a raid at the cartel’s packaging hub located at 13 Reverend Ogunbiyi Street, Ikeja GRA. A search of the premises and vehicles parked within, including a Range Rover SUV (RBC 459 EJ), yielded 17 parcels of Loud (9.6kg).

Investigations further revealed that Adegoke, once jailed in the UK in 2021 for methamphetamine trafficking, was deported in 2024. Similarly, Ogunbiyi had served 14 years in a UK prison over a murder conviction before relocating to Nigeria eight years ago.

Both men were confirmed to be repeat offenders who had re-established links with international drug networks after their release.

At the top of the chain, NDLEA identified Adebisi Ademola Omoyele (alias Mr. Bee), believed to be the cartel’s ringleader, currently operating from Dubai, UAE, where he allegedly coordinates the syndicate’s overseas logistics and finances.

While the Lagos operations shook the cartel, NDLEA operatives across the country intensified raids, intercepting massive quantities of narcotics and arresting dozens of suspects: Rivers State (Onne Port): 160,200 bottles of codeine syrup concealed in a container filled with ceramic sanitary wares, with an estimated street value of N1.1 billion, FCT, Abuja: A dispatch rider, Joel Bernard (32), was caught in Gwarimpa with 3.1kg of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, Lagos (Surulere): Acting on intelligence, NDLEA arrested Tunde Ayinla (47) and Olawale Omotare (54) while loading four distribution vehicles with 625kg of cannabis strains, including Canadian Loud and Ghana Loud, Ajegunle, Lagos: A couple, Andy David (43) and Andy Esther (44), were arrested with 24.4kg of skunk, Kogi State: Musa Isah (45) was arrested with 53.4kg of skunk hidden in his Toyota Avensis, Kaduna/Edo axis: 233kg of skunk seized in Kakau, Kaduna, led to the arrest of Yunusa Zakari (23) in Auchi, Edo State, Anambra State (Onitsha): –Bida road): NDLEA intercepted a Toyota Hilux transporting 342kg of skunk, arresting Afolayan Ayodele (54), and Taraba State: Over 18,750kg of cannabis plantations destroyed on 7.5 hectares in Joro-Ade village, Ardo Kola LGA. Two farm owners, Mako Zmar (55) and Sani Titus (45), were arrested.