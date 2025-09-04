NDE flags off training for 41,307 Nigerians in renewed hope employment initiative phase 2

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Thursday launched training for 41,307 unskilled and unemployed Nigerians under the second phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI).

The beneficiaries, drawn from the 8,809 electoral wards nationwide at a minimum of four persons per ward, follow the 32,692 Nigerians trained in the first phase of the programme.

Flagging off the training in Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said the Federal Government is committed to bridging employment gaps, especially among young people. He stressed that decent jobs remain central to sustainable economic growth.

“The Renewed Hope Employment Initiative has been designed to equip our youth, women, and vulnerable groups with practical tools to navigate a fast-changing global economy,” Akume said. “By embracing marketable skills that align with industry and global value chains, we are ensuring that our workforce is employable both locally and internationally.”

Director-General of NDE, Dr. Silas Agara, explained that the programme seeks to boost employability, support small-scale enterprises, enhance agricultural productivity, and provide short-term jobs. He noted that during the first phase, 5,532 beneficiaries were resettled with loans and starter packs, while others were linked to credit-granting institutions.

“In this second phase, the NDE will train 41,307 persons in over 30 skill sets, ranging from vocational and entrepreneurial to agricultural, ICT, and public works,” Agara stated. He added that the registration process has been digitised to ensure efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, said President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda prioritises inclusive growth, poverty reduction, and shared prosperity, with employment at its core. He noted that the second phase of the RHEI will continue to leverage the NDE’s four core programme areas: vocational skills development, small-scale enterprises, agricultural development, and public works.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the initiative is designed to reach the remotest parts of Nigeria, uplift vulnerable populations, and ensure tangible results.

“At the end of this training, complemented with starter packs and financial support, we expect the creation of direct and indirect jobs across the 36 states and the FCT,” she said.