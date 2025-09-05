NDE flags-off second phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative in Oyo

In-line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Administration; the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in pursuit of its mandate of combating the menace of mass unemployment in the country, has flagged-off the training of 41,307 unskilled and unemployed persons nationwide for the second phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI 2).



Speaking on behalf of NDE Director-General, His Excellency, Silas Ali Agara, at the official flag-off ceremony held at Ibadan North Local Government Area, the State Coordinator, NDE Oyo State, Mr. Oke Paul Adegboye, noted that at the second phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI 2), the NDE would train 41, 307 persons in over 30 different skills set which ranges from vocational, entrepreneurial, agricultural, ICT and activities in the public works sector.



The NDE Director General also stated, arising from the experience of the first phase which was flagged- off nationwide on December 6, 2024 , where 32,692 unskilled and unemployed Nigerians were successfully trained in demand driven skills across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the directorate have improved and digitized her processes through a robust online registration portal, fully equipped with scalable backends and geofenced capabilities. He added that the development has made NDE processes more transparent, fair, equitable as well as providing the agency with a credible database.



The D.G also pointed out that the trainees were drawn from the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT and thàt a minimum of four persons were drawn from each of the 8, 809 electoral wards in Nigeria to further ensure inclusivity.



The NDE arrowhead also said that 14,457 beneficiaries are expected to be resettled with starter packs to help them establish themselves in their chosen fields.



“At the end of the second phase of the (RHEI 2), it is our sincere expectation that the participants would be equipped positively with skills to enhance their employability, foster entrepreneurship mindsets in them and improve livelihoods to contribute to their communities and the economic growth of the the country.



The NDE boss however, assured that despite the challenges of limited budgetary resources, the agency remains committed to equipping unemployed Nigerians with demand-driven skill sets, in order to empower them to become employers of labour and wealth creators in the nearest future.



The Zonal Director, South West Zone, Mrs, Adesina Oluwatoyin Racheal, appealed to the trainers to give in their best to help all the beneficiaries in the State to improve their potential and interest in gaining skills that would transform their future



She emphasized that over the years, the activities of NDE have been refined and strengthened to meet up with the current challenges and proffering lasting solution for job creation.



Also speaking, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who was represented at the event by the Executive Assistant to Oyo State Governor (ADMIN), Rev’d. Idowu Ogedengbe, commended NDE for the significant strides in fufilling its mandate of employment generation in Nigeria

He congratulated the Oyo State trainees who were lucky to be selected in the scheme after a rigorous and thorough registration process conducted online. He urged those to be empowered at the end of the training not to see the loan as ‘a national cake’ because it is a revolving loan. Among other dignatories of MDAs that graced the occasion are Heads, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, National Productivity Centre, National Orientation Agency, Technology Incubation Centre Head of NAFOHEADS and the Baale of Ikolaba, Chief Akeem Lawal.