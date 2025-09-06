NDAOWA empowers 1,657 Youths, women with digital and vocational skills in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Nigerian Defence Academy Officers’ Wives Association (NDAOWA), Kaduna State Chapter, has successfully trained 1,657 youths and women in digital and vocational skills, equipping them with tools to thrive in Nigeria’s knowledge-driven economy.

The four-week programme, executed through the ICT Hub Spark under NDAOWA’s youth empowerment drive, covered courses in cybersecurity, web development, graphics design, digital marketing, bag making, knitting, handcrafts, and other creative trades.

At the closing ceremony in Kaduna, NDAOWA Coordinator, Mrs. Halima Yahaya Ibrahim, revealed that the programme was initially designed for 250 participants but far exceeded expectations due to overwhelming community interest.

“This initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to youth empowerment and national growth. It is not just about skills; it is about equipping our people to compete in the global digital economy and reduce unemployment in our society,” she said.

Representing the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Major General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim, the Director of Coordination, Navy Commodore Tanko Lengaya, described the initiative as a noble effort, assuring that the Academy would continue to support NDAOWA in advancing human capacity development.

Coordinator of the Barrack Code and Beyond Barracks Project, Mr. Muhammad Usman Thompson, whose team partnered with NDAOWA, also commended the initiative. He said the high turnout reflected the strong interest of young people in acquiring transformative skills.

For many beneficiaries, the programme marked a life-changing opportunity. Miss Clean Augustine, a beneficiary from Rivers State, said she had always wished to acquire digital skills but lacked the chance. “Now I can design graphics and promote businesses through digital marketing. This will help me support my mother and secure a future for myself,” she said.

Another participant, Innocent Ibrahim from Bauchi State, noted that the cybersecurity training was practical and timely. “We learned about threat analysis, vulnerability assessment, and information protection. These are skills I can immediately apply,” he said.

Salisu Muhammad Auwal, who emerged overall best student in Cybersecurity, expressed delight at mastering techniques to safeguard internet service providers. “This training has positioned me for opportunities I never imagined,” he said.

Observers praised the programme for blending digital innovation with traditional crafts, giving participants opportunities to either pursue modern careers or establish small businesses. The initiative also fostered inclusivity by drawing participants from both within and outside the barracks community.

Analysts believe such interventions can play a vital role in reducing unemployment in Nigeria, particularly among youths who constitute the majority of the population.

Beyond personal empowerment, Mrs. Ibrahim stressed NDAOWA’s broader vision of contributing to national stability through social development. “When young people are meaningfully engaged, they are less vulnerable to social vices. That is the long-term impact we seek,” she said.

For many of the 1,657 graduates, the training is more than just a certificate—it represents a passport to dignity, resilience, and new opportunities in Nigeria’s evolving socio-economic landscape.