NCPWD, TALI partner to advance disability rights, inclusion

As part of efforts towards closing the gap between legislation and the lived experiences of persons with disabilities in Nigeria, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) and The Ability Life Initiative (TALI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening the implementation of Nigeria’s Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

The agreement, sealed on September 10, 2025, at the NCPWD headquarters in Abuja, seeks to translate the law’s provisions into practical initiatives that improve accessibility, healthcare, housing and social inclusion for millions of Nigerians living with disabilities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ikem U. Uchegbulam, Acting Director of Compliance and Enforcement at NCPWD, said the partnership would go beyond policy documents. “This is about dismantling barriers and building a Nigeria where no one is left behind,” he said.

Prada Uzodimma, Co-founder of TALI, described the MoU as “a roadmap for equity,” recalling the organisation’s early advocacy efforts to raise awareness about disability rights. She also announced that the partnership will roll out tangible projects, including a major initiative scheduled for November 2025.

Executive Secretary of NCPWD, Hon. Ayuba B. Gufwan, who lives with a disability, underscored the importance of ensuring the law translates into lived realities. “Every word in this MoU must come alive in practice. The Act of 2018 is not just a law. It is a promise of dignity, equity and justice,” he said.

The signing ceremony ended with a symbolic gesture as TALI’s Co-founders, Prada and Oprah Uzodimma, joined Hon. Gufwan at the table, drawing applause from participants. Oprah Uzodimma likened the partnership to “a marriage, built on trust and shared vision.”