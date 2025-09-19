NCDMB ends training for contractors, harps on top-notch jobs

By Jimitota Onoyume

A five day workshop organized by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, in collaboration with Tosdere Nigeria limited for forty contractors has ended in Warri, Delta state, with a call on contractors to focus on quality delivery.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the board, Engr Felix Omatsola Ogbe lauded its consultant , Tosedere Nigeria limited for the excellence resource persons at the training.

Represented by Dr. Abraham Apereseimokomo Alfred, Engr Ogbe , said the workshop equipped participants with the necessary skill to thrive in the oil and gas sector.

His words :”This workshop is on empowering local contractors. It’s a five day workshop on empowering local contractors for economic sustainability. It was put together by the NCDMB in conjunction with the consultant.

“The consultant employed seasoned facilitators who dished our lectures in the core values of the board which include leadership and business. Integration of host communities across the Nigerian oil and gas value chain is also part of the core mandate of the board.

“The core values are what drive societies towards development

“Local contractors interface with the board on oil and gas matters.

“They were well informed on how to do business with the board, register with the data base of the board. They were thought to come handy with all certificates required for the registration.

” As you can see forty participants drawn from across the country participated.

“The board is to be a catalyst for industrialization of the oil and gas industry.”

Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer , Tosdere Nigeria limited, Chief Eugene Ikomi, said the contractors were trained on top-notch quality delivery skills in their various fields, urging them to utilize deploy benefits gained from the exercise in their operations.

” We partnered with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB, to put this programme together. The contractors were trained on how to deliver in the oil and gas industry. The benefit of the training is over reaching.”

“The contractors should put this knowledge to work in their businesses. They were given top notch training “, he added.

Participants who spoke to the Vanguard commended the NCDMB for the training , stressing that they benefitted largely from the exercise.

Oluseson Akonbi described the training as a total package , adding that it was very beneficial.

” From the training I have come to know more.It was total package , top-notch .”, he said.

Chief Ethel Enifome who also spoke thanked NCDMB for the opportunity.

“I am Chief Ethel Enifome of Odunwa Nigeria limited . We got so much from the training. We are grateful to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board for this “, she said.

Certificates were presented to each of the participants.