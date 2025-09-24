NCDMB, EM Strategy partner to train, equip 50 youths in footwear making

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

PORT HARCOURT — The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with EM Strategy Ltd., has trained 50 Nigerian youths in footwear production and equipped them with starter packs to launch their businesses.

The one-week intensive training, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was designed to empower young people, create jobs, and boost local content in the fashion and leather industry.

Beneficiaries received starter packs comprising leather sewing machines, filing machines, shoe and sandal lasts, and other essential tools.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Pius Oviawe, Managing Director of EM Strategy Ltd., commended NCDMB for its unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and capacity building. He noted that the training went beyond technical skills, instilling entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation in the participants.

“This programme was more than just training—it was a gateway to opportunities. These 50 vibrant young Nigerians now have the practical skills and resources to build homegrown brands that can compete locally and globally,” Oviawe said.

Representing the NCDMB, Omede Jeffrey Chukwunwike from the Office of the Executive Secretary, explained that the initiative aligns with the Board’s mandate under the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act to promote local content, build capacity, and create employment opportunities.

“By equipping participants with hands-on expertise in footwear design, production, and business management, the training strengthens Nigeria’s non-oil sector, enhances indigenous entrepreneurship, and reduces dependence on imports,” Chukwunwike stated.

He emphasized that footwear production holds vast potential for job creation, SME growth, and export opportunities.

Facilitator of the training, Mr. Nwokedi Chukwuebuka, CEO of FranÇ Kedi, who specializes in small leather boots and clothing, said participants were trained in slippers and shoe making. He encouraged them to stay updated with industry trends and maintain mentorship connections for continuous improvement.

Two participants, Koffi Enoch and Precious Uchechukwu, speaking on behalf of their colleagues, expressed gratitude to NCDMB and EM Strategy, promising to maximize the skills and equipment provided to them.