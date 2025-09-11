NCDMB, Augoe and Sons train 50 Delta Youths in motorbike assembly and repair

Asaba – The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in partnership with Augoe and Sons Company Nigeria Limited has successfully trained 50 youths from Delta State in motorbike assembly, maintenance, and repair.

The one-month intensive program, which concluded on September 11, 2025, was designed to equip young Nigerians with globally competitive technical skills that enhance both employability and entrepreneurship.

The training covered core aspects of motorbike mechanics, including engine fundamentals, electrical systems, suspension, brakes, and troubleshooting techniques. At the end of the program, all participants received NCDMB-endorsed certificates and startup kits comprising mechanical and electrical tools.

A representative of Augoe and Sons described the program as a reflection of NCDMB’s human capacity development mandate, which prioritizes empowering Nigerians with industry-relevant skills. The company noted the program’s 100 percent completion rate as evidence of its success and of the participants’ readiness to translate their new skills into viable economic opportunities.

NCDMB reiterated its commitment to promoting local content and creating sustainable platforms for youth empowerment. According to the Board, initiatives such as this reinforce its resolve to leverage partnerships and expertise to deliver high-quality training that directly addresses industry needs.

“This program is not just about training; it is about creating pathways for young Nigerians to thrive in technical fields and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economic growth,” the Board stated.