NBA urges security agencies to rescue member abducted while returning from call to bar ceremony

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has urged the federal government and security agencies to act swiftly to secure the release of one of its members, Onyesom Peace Udoka, who was abducted alongside her sister and others along the Lokoja–Okene highway in Kogi State.

Udoka, who was recently called to the Bar, was kidnapped while returning from the Call to Bar ceremony in Abuja.

In a statement on Sunday, NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, condemned the incident as “unacceptable and utterly condemnable,” stressing that no family should be forced to endure such trauma.

“It is heartbreaking that at a time when our nation should be celebrating the future of the legal profession, young lawyers and their families are subjected to such harrowing ordeals,” Osigwe said.

The NBA called on the government to ensure the immediate and safe release of Udoka, her sister, and other victims still in captivity. It also demanded a more coordinated effort to address the growing insecurity on Nigeria’s highways.

“The safety and security of Nigerians cannot continue to be treated with levity. It is the primary duty of government to protect the lives of its citizens, and this duty must be discharged with the seriousness it deserves,” the association stressed.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the abducted victims, the NBA said it remained hopeful for their safe return and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting measures that will enhance the security of Nigerians.

