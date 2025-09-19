NBA chairman supports Tinubu’s tax reforms

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Epe Branch, Dr. S. O. Jimoh, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tax reform agenda, describing it as a long-overdue move to simplify Nigeria’s complex and burdensome tax system. He argued that while there are genuine concerns about multiple taxation, the ongoing reforms represent a bold attempt to bring order to the country’s chaotic tax structure.

Speaking during a recent interview with journalists, Dr. Jimoh explained that Nigeria’s current tax regime is too complicated, with individuals and businesses often overwhelmed by overlapping levies from different levels of government. He said the Tinubu administration’s efforts to harmonise these taxes into a more coherent framework were necessary for economic progress.

“The present government is trying to harmonise all tax regimes. I am not saying what the government is doing is perfect, but it is a step in the right direction,” he stated. “The Nigerian tax system is overly complex, and the new set of laws being enacted is targeted at streamlining it and making it straightforward for both individuals and businesses to understand.”

Though the federal government’s tax reforms have been a subject of heated debate, Dr. Jimoh urged Nigerians to look at the bigger picture, arguing that the reforms are not about creating more levies but about eliminating the inefficiencies that discourage compliance.

“Our tax laws are too cumbersome. You have a situation where businesses are confronted with all sorts of levies from federal, state, and local government agencies. That kind of system discourages compliance,” he explained. “What the government is doing now is to consolidate and harmonise these taxes into a framework that is understandable and less burdensome.”

According to him, the reforms are not merely about generating more revenue but also about ensuring fairness, transparency, and efficiency in the system.

Acknowledging public concerns, Dr. Jimoh admitted that the reforms will not be without challenges. “No reform is perfect from the onset. What matters is the intention and the direction. The intention here is to fix a system that everyone agrees is broken. As the reforms roll out and are tested in practice, adjustments will naturally follow. That is how systems evolve,” he said.

He stressed that even advanced economies grapple with some degree of multiple taxation, but that harmonisation significantly reduces overlaps and inefficiencies.

“There is no system where there won’t be an element of multiple taxation,” he noted. “However, when the law eventually comes into the mainstream, all those lapses will be identified and corrected. The reform is about creating order out of the current disorder. It will take time, but the important thing is that we are on the right track.”

Dr. Jimoh also underscored the role of taxation in nation-building, warning against treating it as a burden rather than a developmental tool. He emphasised that a reformed tax system would improve compliance, boost revenue, and help the government meet its obligations to citizens.

“Taxation is a critical part of governance. Without revenue, no government can run effectively. The idea of harmonising taxes is to broaden the base without necessarily increasing the rates. Once the framework is fully in place, both government and taxpayers will benefit. The system will be simpler, compliance will improve, and revenue will grow,” he said.

He explained that when the new framework is fully operational, areas of overlap would become clearer and easier to address. “What is important now is that we have started the process of harmonisation. That is a step forward,” he maintained.

Dr. Jimoh urged professional associations, civil society groups, and the private sector to engage constructively with the government on the reforms instead of dismissing them outright. According to him, collaboration would help identify loopholes and eliminate unnecessary levies.

“As lawyers, part of our duty is to ensure that laws are not only enacted but also implemented fairly. We must continue to engage government on behalf of the people to ensure that taxation does not become a tool of oppression but remains a means of development,” he stressed.

He also called on government agencies to avoid arbitrary practices and ensure transparency in the collection and assessment of taxes. “The delicate balance between raising revenue and ensuring fairness must not be lost,” he warned.

He concluded by reiterating that the reform process is a journey rather than a one-off event. He described the current stage as a necessary foundation for a more equitable and efficient system in the future.

Dr. Jimoh added that while Nigerians may experience some discomfort in the early stages of the reforms, the long-term benefits will outweigh the challenges. “Reforms of this magnitude are never easy and often attract criticism in their early stages. But as the system stabilises, everyone will begin to see the positive outcomes,” he said.