NBA asks NN to retract ‘Deserter Signal’ issued against retired Vice Admiral

Nigerian Bar Association

By Nikky Chibundu

Lagos branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has described the ‘Deserter’ issued against a retired Naval officer and a lawyer, Vice Admiral Dada Labinjo, as false, baseless, and in contempt of a subsisting court judgment.

Consequently, NBA has asked the Nigerian Navy, to immediately retract the ‘deserter’ tag placed on retired naval officer, formerly called Captain Dada Labinjo.

Nigerian Navy had on September 3, 2025, about 14.25 hours, issued a signal to all its formation, declaring ‘Captain’ DO Labinjo, of Service No. NN0408, deserter alongside Lt Cdr Sa Ibe-Lamberts Nn 0840f and ordered to be apprehended if found.

However, the NBA through its chairman, Uchenna Akingbade, in respond to the signal, called on the Nigeria Navy authority to immediately retract the signal.

The NBA also stated that the the ‘Deserter’ signal issued by the Nigeria Navy was in contempt of a subsisting court judgment.

The lawyers body further said that the ‘disaster’ signal issued by the Nigerian Navy was ‘grave overreach’, and called on the law enforcement agencies to remain law-abiding and to respect the sanctity of Ccourt judgments.

The NBA in a statement, “Our attention has been drawn to a Nigerian Navy signal dated, September 3, 2025, which classified our esteemed member, Vice Admiral Dada Labinjo (formerly Navy Captain) (rtd.), as a deserter.’ This allegation is false, baseless, and in contempt of a subsisting court judgment.

“The Nigerian Navy is fully aware of the judgment of the National Industrial Court presided over by Justice I. Nweneka, delivered on March 24, 2025, where the court held emphatically in paragraphs 42 and 48-52 as follows: e Para 42: The claimant was not absent without official leave. e Paras 48-49: By April 12, 2017, the claimant had exceeded the statutory age of 60 years and 35 years of service, and must retire immediately after reinstatement. e Paras 50-51: The court rejected the Navy’s argument that the claimant could be kept in service beyond this date. Para 52: The claimant is declared a retired Naval Officer of the rank of Vice Admiral with effect from April 11, 2017.

“From the forgoing, it is beyond dispute that Vice Admiral Labinjo (retd) ceased to be a serving Naval officer as of April 12, 2017.

“Nevertheless, by a signal issued on September 3, 2025, the Navy purported to classify him as a deserter with effect from December 2, 2019. This step is unlawful and particularly troubling, as it was taken months after the National Industrial Court, in its binding judgment of March 24, 2025, conclusively resolved this very issue.

“NBA Lagos branch views this signal as a grave overreach. We hereby call on the Nigerian Navy, and all law enforcement agencies to remain law-abiding and to respect the sanctity of court judgments. If dissatisfied with the decision of the court, appropriate lawful channels exist for redress. The authority of the court cannot be undermined by unlawful signals or arbitrary actions from the Nigerian Navy.”